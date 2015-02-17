Vidéos
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Discusses Data Privacy With European Parliament President | TIME
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg meets with European Parliament President Antonio Tajani to discuss data privacy.
Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg Speaks With European Parliament - May 22, 2018 | CNBC
Facebook CEO meets with European Parliament to answer questions about the improper use of millions of users' data by a political consultancy, as pressure on the company's protection of data continues.
Cameras in Chinese classrooms monitor student facial expressions
Cameras in Chinese classrooms monitor student facial expressions to ensure they don't doze off or become too inattentive.
CATERS BODY MODIFICATION
'I am a Transhumanist, I evolve with time and technology': Body modification artist showcases alterations he's done to his body since the age of five By Katy Gill A body modification artist is proudly showcasing the bizarre alterations he's subjected his body to over the last 30-years. Russ Foxx, from…
Adrien Basdevant, spécialiste en droit des nouvelles technologies : "Nos données valent de l’or"
Adrien Basdevant, spécialiste en droit des nouvelles technologies : "Nos données valent de l'or"
Luc Ferry, transhumanisme et spatial : les deux faces d'une seule révolution
Luc Ferry, transhumanisme et spatial : les deux faces d'une seule révolution
Il y a derrière le renouveau de l'économie spatiale deux dimensions. La première est économique. Il existe une guerre pour accéder à l'espace et maîtriser, aujourd'hui l'envoi des satellites, demain l'envoi des hommes. L'Europe, qui ne veut décidément pas être une puissance, ne l'a pas encore compris. La seconde dimension…
2018 CES: Neuromophic Computing Mimics the Human Brain
2018 CES: Neuromophic Computing Mimics the Human Brain
Intel's neuromorphic computing team is creating a chip that mimics the way the human brain observes, learns and understands. The company's prototype chip "Loihi" is the most recent step in that direction. Neuromorphic computing has the potential to change the future -- the way devices understand and interpret data.
In Your Face China’s All Seeing State
In Your Face China's All Seeing State
#forgetthetime
Oubliez les conventions, les barrières, les contraintes… Oubliez tout. Ouvrez de nouvelles voies et embarquez pour un voyage inédit à bord de la Nouvelle Audi A8. #forgetthetime
Skywalker Hand
Ray Kurzweil + Disruptive Technologies and Dangerous Ideas
Singularity University co-founder, Google AI Director and noted futurist Ray Kurzweil joined Peter for a 90-minute Ask Me Anything, all aimed at providing you an unfair advantage for your business.
Tesla Semi truck and Roadster event in 9 minutes
Elon Musk unveiled Tesla's new Semi truck and (in a surprise) a second-generation Roadster. The truck is supposed to get 500 miles per charge, while the Roadster is said to achieve 620 miles.
US Scientists Try First Gene Editing In The Body
Scientists for the first time have tried editing a gene inside the body in a bold attempt to permanently change a person's DNA to try to cure a disease. The experiment was done on Monday on a patient with an inherited metabolic disorder.
The Future of Artificial Intelligence and its Impact on Society
Speaker Ray Kurzweil Inventor, Author, and Futurist Presider Nicholas Thompson Editor in Chief, Wired
Dangerous KBR1 RFID/NFC ISO14443A keyboard wedge reader
The Dangerous KBR1 is an ISO14443A RFID/NFC reader that acts like a USB keyboard. When a tag's ID is scanned, it "types" it out and follows it with a [CRLF] (enter key). No drivers. No nonsense. The very definition of plug-and-play.
#Esaconnect - Les rdv de l'agriculture connectée - Jeudi 26 octobre 2017 à l'ESA
Organisés par l'ESA et les chercheurs de la Chaire Mutations Agricoles, Les rdv de l'agriculture connectée – #esaconnect – analysent, sous un angle sociologique et économique, les transformations des métiers et les nouvelles formes de coopérations liées au développement du numérique dans le secteur agricole.
L'utérus artificiel - Partie 1 sur 4
Reportage arte: L'utérus artificiel - Le ventre de personne Des chercheurs envisagent de faire se développer un bébé, depuis sa conception jusqu'à sa naissance, dans un utérus artificiel ressemblant à une sorte d'incubateur. Ce procédé, appelé l'ectogenèse, est déjà pratiqué sur certaines espèces animales (par exemple les chèvres).
L'utérus artificiel - Partie 2 sur 4
Reportage arte: L'utérus artificiel - Le ventre de personne Des chercheurs envisagent de faire se développer un bébé, depuis sa conception jusqu'à sa naissance, dans un utérus artificiel ressemblant à une sorte d'incubateur. Ce procédé, appelé l'ectogenèse, est déjà pratiqué sur certaines espèces animales (par exemple les chèvres).
L'utérus artificiel - Partie 3 sur 4
Reportage arte: L'utérus artificiel - Le ventre de personne Des chercheurs envisagent de faire se développer un bébé, depuis sa conception jusqu'à sa naissance, dans un utérus artificiel ressemblant à une sorte d'incubateur. Ce procédé, appelé l'ectogenèse, est déjà pratiqué sur certaines espèces animales (par exemple les chèvres).
L'utérus artificiel - Partie 4 sur 4
Reportage arte: L'utérus artificiel - Le ventre de personne Des chercheurs envisagent de faire se développer un bébé, depuis sa conception jusqu'à sa naissance, dans un utérus artificiel ressemblant à une sorte d'incubateur. Ce procédé, appelé l'ectogenèse, est déjà pratiqué sur certaines espèces animales (par exemple les chèvres).
President Barack Obama Guest Edits WIRED's November Issue
President Barack Obama Guest Edits WIRED's November Issue
Like WIRED, our 44th president is a relentless optimist. President Barack Obama focuses on the future and the next hurdles that humanity will need to overcome to move forward.
President Barack Obama on the Future of Artificial Intelligence | WIRED
President Barack Obama on the Future of Artificial Intelligence | WIRED
President and WIRED guest editor Barack Obama discusses the future of artificial intelligence with WIRED editor in chief Scott Dadich and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito.
President Barack Obama on the True Meaning of Star Trek | WIRED
President Barack Obama on the True Meaning of Star Trek | WIRED
POTUS is a Trekkie! WIRED guest editor President Barack Obama, WIRED editor in chief Scott Dadich and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito discuss the original Star Trek series and what it reveals about our common humanity.
President Barack Obama on What AI Means for National Security | WIRED
President Barack Obama on What AI Means for National Security | WIRED
WIRED guest editor President Barack Obama, WIRED editor in chief Scott Dadich and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito discuss the challenges of cyber security in the age of artificial intelligence.
President Barack Obama on Bureaucracy VS. Moonshots | WIRED
President Barack Obama on Bureaucracy VS. Moonshots | WIRED
WIRED guest editor President Barack Obama, WIRED editor in chief Scott Dadich and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito discuss where the center of artificial intelligence research is and where it might be.
President Barack Obama on How Artificial Intelligence Will Affect Jobs | WIRED
President Barack Obama on How Artificial Intelligence Will Affect Jobs | WIRED
WIRED guest editor President Barack Obama, WIRED editor in chief Scott Dadich and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito discuss how artificial intelligence might up-end economies and how societies can adapt.
President Barack Obama on Fixing Government With Technology | WIRED
President Barack Obama on Fixing Government With Technology | WIRED
WIRED guest editor President Barack Obama discusses what he'd like to see technology solve in government with WIRED editor in chief Scott Dadich and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito.
President Barack Obama on How We'll Embrace Self-Driving Cars | WIRED
President Barack Obama on How We'll Embrace Self-Driving Cars | WIRED
WIRED guest editor President Barack Obama, WIRED editor in chief Scott Dadich and MIT Media Lab director Joi Ito discuss ethical concerns around artificial intelligence used in self-driving cars.
Bioéthique. A la place d'un pédiatre...
Lundi 30 janvier 14 H - 14 H 30 Michèle Weil. Pédiatre néonatalogiste au CHU de Strasbourg et responsable du service des nouveaux nés du CMCO de Schiltigheim.
Bioéthique. Pour en finir avec la mort ! Avec Michel Deneken et les grands-témoins
Lundi 30 janvier 16 H 17H45 Les débats permettent d'échanger des points de vue et de s'informer, interviews à l'issus du débat "Pour en finir avec la mort !" avec les grand témoins du lycée Jeanne d'Arc de Mulhouse et Michel Deneken président de l'Université de Strasbourg. A l'horizon 2040,…
Bioéthique. Technoprophètes : les jeunes, qu'en disent-ils ?
Les lycéens sont les grands témoins de nombreuse tables rondes. Ils nous professent un avenir meilleur grâce au travail de robots qui nous délesteront des tâches lourdes ou ingrates. Ils nous préparent une santé augmentée et nous assurent d'une bien meilleure répartition des richesses et des savoirs.
Bioéthique. Copier coller le génome...
Rencontre avec Emmanuelle Charpentier. Microbiologiste, généticienne et biochimiste, membre scientifique et directrice de l'Institut Max-Plank d'infectiologie à Berlin. Grand témoin : Océane Chayavong, lycée Jeanne d'Arc à Mulhouse. Animation : Nadia Aubin, directrice, co-fondatrice du Forum Européen de Bioéthique.
Bioéthique. Vous avez dit technoprophètes ?
Lundi 30 janvier 11H - 13 H Ils nous professent un avenir meilleur grâce au travail de robots qui nous délesteront des tâches lourdes ou ingrates. Ils nous préparent une santé augmentée et nous assurent d'une bien meilleure répartition des richesses et des savoirs. Ils, sont les guides ou les…
Bioéthique. Transhumanisme : le public et les experts en parlent
Mardi 31 janvier 11H - 13H Le forum permet au public de poser des questions et aussi d'apporter des éclairages différents. Ludo, étudiant en chimie a pris la parole pendant les débats et a évoqué l'open data qui est un axe de progrès et de démocratisation pour le transhumanisme.
Bioéthique. Pour en finir avec la mort !
Lundi 30 janvier 16H - 17H45 À l'horizon 2040, le post-humain sera immortel et d'ailleurs, ceux qui naissent aujourd'hui n'auront pas à connaître la mort... Que signifie ce besoin humain de tuer la mort ? La mort ne fait-elle pas partie de la vie? N'est-elle pas un passage obligé dans…
Bioéthique. Inauguration + Le transhumanisme : promesse ou cauchemar ? + Humain, post-humain.
Lundi 30 janvier 2017 18H - 19H45 Bioéthique. Inauguration + Le transhumanisme : promesse ou cauchemar ? + Humain, post-humain. Laurent Alexandre, chirurgien-urologue, président de la société DnaVision spécialisée dans le séquençage d'ADN. Israël Nisand, professeur de médecine, chef de pôle gynécologie obstétrique, hôpitaux universitaires de Strasbourg, fondateur du Forum…
Bioéthique. Cas de conscience. Quel choix ?
Mardi 31 14 H - 14 H 30 Romain Favre. Praticien hospitalier, gynécologue au CMCO à Schiltigheim. Grands témoins : Serena Sanso et Manuela Pinto Messias, lycée Jeanne d'Arc à Mulhouse.
Bioéthique. Le transhumanisme, une nouvelle forme d'humanisme ?
Mardi 31 janvier 2017 11H-13H Épiphénomène ou « un mouvement d'illuminés » ? Le transhumanisme avance et chemin
Bioéthique. Les prothèses pour réparer et pour augmenter
Mardi 31 janvier 2017 18H - 19H45 Six ans après un accident qui l’a laissé totalement paralysé, un jeune américain a pu se mouvoir, grâce à une puce électronique greffée dans son cortex moteur. Une première médicale qui donne de l’espoir sur ses applications thérapeutiques. Mais l’on peut aussi s’interroger…
Bioéthique. Le transhumanisme et le corps : une relation d'amour ou de haine ?
Mardi 31 janvier 2017 14 H - 16 H 30 Rencontre avec David Le Breton Professeur à l’Université de Strasbourg, anthropologue et sociologue, spécialiste des représentations et des mises en jeu du corps humain. Grands témoins : Lina Derri et Hugues Willer, lycée Jeanne d’Arc à Mulhouse. Animation : Nadia…
Bioéthique. L’intelligence artificielle. A quelles fins, avec quelles sécurités ?
Mardi 31 16H - 17H45 Si d’aucuns applaudissent le grand virage numérique, d’autres s’en inquiètent et interrogent : à qui profite l’intelligence artificielle ? Cette question revient dans le débat public, depuis notamment la victoire d’un robot dans le jeu de Go, révélant la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle et de…
Bioéthique. Sur le divan des psy
Mercredi 1 février 11H - 13H Que pensent les psy. du transhumanisme, de leur rapport au corps, à la sexualité, au conscient, au subconscient ? Quels maux, rêves et fantasmes seraient livrés sur le divan des psy ? Olivier Putois. Psychologue clinicien et psychanalyste; Maître de Conférences en Psychopathologie Clinique…
Bioéthique. Dans le labyrinthe des neurones.
Mardi 31 janvier 14 H - 14 H 30 Aurélien Benoilid. Neurologue, chef de clinique assistant aux Hôpitaux Universitaires de Strasbourg.
Bioéthique. Mon avatar, mon clone et moi, émois...
Mercredi 1 février 16H - 17H45 La tentation de vivre avec son clone ou son avatar peut-être séduisante ou effrayante. C’est selon… Au-delà du principe de réalité et de la faisabilité technique, que deviennent les notions de diversité et de singularité dans ce projet ? David Le Breton. Anthropologue et…
Epson Moverio - Augmented Reality Flight Simulator for DJI Drones
Epson’s AR flight simulator for DJI Drones allows you to fly a hologram of a DJI Mavic Pro.
Les Gafa et le green business - vers un délitement du lien social?
Éric Delannoy, Président fondateur du cabinet Tenzing "Les nouvelles technologies porteuses soi-disant d'un mieux-vivre, sont faites par les sociétés dont l'intention d'est pas de mieux vivre..."
Devoxx 2017 Trophée Innovation Startup
The Boring Company | Tunnels
FUTUR EN LIVE – suivez tous les temps forts du J1 du festival en direct
Conférences, démos et interviews : suivez en direct les meilleurs moments du plus grand festival d’innovation numérique européen gratuit et ouvert à tous ! AU PROGRAMME DE CE LIVE – JEUDI 8 juin 2017 ---- CE MATIN ---- - 9h40 [itw] Camille Pène, directrice de Futur en Seine, présente l'édition…
Des sénateurs témoignent des merveilles de la robotique et de l'impression 3D
Les membres du Comité sénatorial des affaires sociales, des sciences et de la technologie se sont rendus à l’Université d’Ottawa et à l’Hôpital d’Ottawa et ont tenu une mission d’étude dans le cadre de leur étude sur le rôle de la robotique, de l’intelligence artificielle (IA) et l’impression 3D dans…
Google I/O Keynote (Google I/O '17)
Join us to learn about product and platform innovation at Google. See all the talks from Google I/O '17 here: https://goo.gl/D0D4VE Watch more Android talks at I/O '17 here: https://goo.gl/c0LWYl Watch more Chrome talks at I/O '17 here: https://goo.gl/Q1bFGY Watch more Firebase talks at I/O '17 here: https://goo.gl/pmO4Dr Subscribe to…
Cognitive Hub - Let's explore the workplace of the future
We are creating the Cognitive Hub, an integrated platform that can learn, adapt and enable organisations to make more insightful and impactful decisions in areas such as investments, business models, new products and services. Beginning with the experience garnered from Workplace Hub, Cognitive Hub will apply intelligent edge computing to…
HERE Open Location Platform
At HERE, we have always believed that maps are the key to making sense of the world. But as the digital and physical worlds become increasingly connected, this map of the world is rapidly changing. With every connected device or sensor capable of generating and sharing its context and location,…
L'homme du futur ? - Le Transhumanisme
Infographie sur le transhumanisme, réalisé dans le cadre des TPE 2016 - 2017 -------------------------- Sources ----------------------------- https://www.la-croix.com/Ethique/Sciences-humaines/Pour-les-transhumanistes-les-technologies-vont-sauver-l-humanite-2015-11-03-1375816 https://iatranshumanisme.com/2015/02/17/julian-huxley-le-transhumanisme-1957-2 https://www.chabloz-orthopedie.com/fr/orthopedie/Membres-superieurs/2/Protheses-myoelectriques/11 https://www.darpa.mil/program/restoring-active-memory https://www.huffingtonpost.fr/2015/09/24/implants-cerveau-ameliorer-memoire_n_8188232.html -----------------------Crédits Photos----------------------- @S3Odéon @Hannah Assouline @Paul Popper @l_homme bionique @DARPA @iatranshumanisme.com @Science Translational Medcine Inspiration de l'Homme de Vitruve de Léonard de Vinci ---------------------- Réseaux sociaux ------------------- - Mon…
Le Revenu universel d'existence
Avoir de la visibilité sur ses revenus et percevoir un salaire juste permet d'être inclus dans la société. Le Revenu Universel d'Existence est le nouveau pilier de la protection sociale du XXIe siècle et le meilleur ami du travail, mais du travail mieux payé et moins subi. #HAMON2017 Plus de…
A more secure biometric authentication system
EPFL's Security and Cryptography Laboratory joined forces with startup Global ID to develop an encryption technique for processing biometric data captured via 3D finger vein recognition. https://actu.epfl.ch/news/a-more-secure-biometric-authentication-system/
SAP Demain Le Monde - Nouvelles technologies : QUELS ENJEUX POUR L'HUMAIN ?
Demain le Monde est un forum initié par SAP qui rassemble les acteurs de la société qui se profile avec pour objectif d’appréhender de la manière la plus pertinente et la plus humaine possible les nombreux bouleversements sociétaux et technologiques que nous vivons. La première édition de cette conférence d’envergure…
Introducing Google Home
Introducing Google Home, a voice-activated speaker powered by the Google Assistant. Ask it questions. Tell it to do things. It’s your own Google, always ready to help. Just start by saying, “Ok Google” to enjoy music, get answers straight from Google, manage your everyday tasks, and easily control smart devices…
"La réforme du revenu de base est d'une puissance considérable" (Benoit Hamon)
Plus d'infos sur www.revenudebase.info. Suivez-nous sur Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/revenudebase ! Benoît Hamon était l'invité de Télématin le 1er décembre 2016. Help us caption & translate this video! http://amara.org/v/0uxO/
Performance difference between xNT and flexNT implantable NFC transponder
http://dngr.us/products - the xNT implantable ISO14443A RFID and NFC Type 2 compliant transponder has been our most popular product of our x-series family of implants since the crowdfunding campaign concluded back in 2013. The flexNT is the next generation of flex-line implantable transponders. In this video, you can see why…
QuickSafe RFID Vent Safe
http://dangerousthings.com/shop/quickvent - The is the award winning QuickVent Safe! Disguised to look like a regular HVAC vent, the QuickVent stays hidden in plain sight in any home or office. With the QuickVent, your valuables are locked and secured while also readily accessible. Just tap your xEM implant (or one of…
Needle & taper installation of xM1
A professional bodymod artist, wearing sterile gloves, using an 8g needle and taper to install a 3mm diameter x-series implant.
Tiny LED light-up NFC adhesive sticker
dngr.us/nfc-nails - These tiny little light-up NFC stickers are mounted on siliconized 3M adhesive backing. They are small and flexible enough to fit on and wrap around a fingernail!
Proxmark3 LF antenna designed to work with the xEM
https://forum.dangerousthings.com/t/quirks-of-the-t5577-cloning-tags-to-the-xem The proxmark3 is the defacto standard device for any RFID hacker's toolkit. It can be used to do many things, including clone tags to our T5577 based xEM 125kHz implantable RFID transponder. The standard "factory" LF antenna for the proxmark3 is well designed, but it is a design that…
Biohacker Amal Graafstra upgrades volunteers for Tele2 livestream event
Reading a flexNT through finger with ACR122U
www.dangerousthings.com/shop/flexnt The flexNT is our high performance flexible biopolymer implantable RFID transponder. The performance is so much better than our x-series glass xNT transponder that it can be read through my meaty finger when placing my hand on the ACR122U reader.
Hitting an xNT with an EMP
At ToorCamp 2016, we had an opportunity to put an xNT on to a metal disc launcher.. basically a giant EMP machine that launches metal discs into the air using magnetic eddy current from the EMP. The xNT was contained using a plastic cup, and was successfully tested afterward!
Dangerous Things implant demos
Various examples of people using biohacking devices made by Dangerous Things.
Test of Elma patch & sutureless wound closure
http://dngr.us/elma This is a test of the Elma topical anesthetic patch, as well as a simple sutureless wound closure approach that leaves beautiful, nearly scar free result.
Vice MOTHERBOARD covers Project UKI (now VivoKey)
www.vivokey.com - VivoKey (formerly UKI) is an implantable NFC platform for identity, security, cryptography, and payment applications.
Antenna shapes matter
Amal explains why reader antennas don't couple well with small glass tags.
Dangerous Things product promo video
Just showing off some of our products along with projects our customers have created.
Using the RFID Diagnostic Tool with contactless payment terminals
The Dangerous Things RFID Diagnostic Tool can also be used to test contactless payment terminals! www.dangerousthings.com/shop/rfid-diagnostic-tool
Sanding the RFID Diagnostic Tool edges
Manufacturing of the RFID Diagnostic Tool was successfully crowdfunded in January of 2016, but the first production run came to us with some rough edges around the PCB. Backers decided they could handle a little sanding so we shipped anyway... this is just a little video showing the extent of…
UPGRADE (2018) – Official Red Band Film Trailer
Not Man. Not Machine. More. From Leigh Whannell, visionary creator of SAW and INSIDIOUS, UPGRADE is in theaters 6/1. #UPGRADEmovie
Justin Timberlake - Filthy (Official Video)
"Filthy" from Man of the Woods Official Music Video directed by Mark Romanek Man of the Woods – An Album By Justin Timberlake iTunes - http://tmbr.lk/jMOTW_iTunes Amazon - http://tmbr.lk/jMOTW_Amazon Spotify - http://tmbr.lk/jMOTW_Spotify Target - http://tmbr.lk/MOTW_Target Google Play - http://tmbr.lk/jMOTW_GooglePlay Deezer - http://smarturl.it/jMOTW/deezer More Options - http://tmbr.lk/jMOTW Man of the Woods…
Taylor Swift - …Ready For It?
Taylor Swift reputation Stadium Tour Tickets are on sale now. Get tickets here: http://taylor.lk/repEvents Get Taylor Swift’s new album, reputation, including “…Ready For It?,” here: http://smarturl.it/reputationTS http://vevo.ly/wO7d6X
Elysium - Bande Annonce 2 - VF
Au cinéma le 14 août 2013 - https://www.facebook.com/Elysium.LeFilm Réalisé par Neill Blomkamp, avec Matt Damon, Sharlto Copley, Jodie Foster. Découvrez le site officiel du film : http://www.elysium-lefilm.fr
Virtual Revolution Teaser Tachkent Productions Guy Roger Duvert Olivier Biercewicz
Je suis Humain - Court métrage
Sélectionné pour le prix du jury au festival Nikon 2011 ayant pour thème "l'avenir" Synopsis: Nous situerons ce court métrage en 2041, un futur à la fois proche mais aussi très éloigné... Quelque part dans le monde... Une mère et son fils partagent des moments de bonheur intense, dans un…
Extrait N°4 (tiré du roman Thrènes) : Témoignage sur le transhumanisme
Témoignage d'Arnaud Mercier. Enregistré par la puce implantée dans son crâne. Plus de détails sur la vidéo : https://www.tipeee.com/icare/news/3387 Making of de l'enregistrement : https://www.tipeee.com/icare/news/3422 Audio financé grâce aux tipeurs : https://www.tipeee.com/icare Récit détaché du roman Thrènes mais rattaché à son univers et directement lié aux thématiques du numéro d'Icare…
RENAISSANCES (Selfless) Bande Annonce VF
Que feriez-vous si on vous proposait de vivre éternellement ? ★ Rejoins-nous sur Facebook ► http://facebook.com/Filmsactu ★Amateur de SF ? Ne Rate pas ÇA ➨ http://bit.ly/Science-fiction RENAISSANCES Bande Annonce VF Un film réalisé par Tarsem Singh avec Ryan Reynolds et Ben Kingsley Date de sortie au cinéma en France :…
Our Story in 1 Minute
Get the song on iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/our-story-single/id587283450 // A tapestry of footage tracing the cosmic and biological origins of our species, set to original music. Also on Bandcamp: http://melodysheep.bandcamp.com/track/our-story Inspired by: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrqqD_Tsy4Q Video sources: Through The Wormhole with Morgan Freeman Into the Universe with Stephen Hawking Do We Really Need the…
AMBITION - The Film
www.esa.int/rosetta www.ambitionfilm.com 'A 7 minute trailer to a 20 year mission' Tomek Bagiński’s AMBITION, starring Aidan Gillen (GAME OF THRONES) and Aisling Franciosi (THE FALL), plays a key part in supporting the European Space Agency (ESA)’s Rosetta mission (www.esa.int/rosetta). The short film tells the story of one of the most…
TRUE SKIN
Written & Directed by: Stephan Zlotescu Director of Photography: H1 Original Music: J-Punch - https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/tru... Producer: H1 & Christopher Sewall Manager: Scott Glassgold / Ground Control LA Amazon Studios Adapting Sci-Fi Short 'True Skin' for TV (Exclusive) - http://www.hollywoodreporter.com/heat-vision/amazon-studios-adapting-sci-fi-873653 Available for download on vimeo https://vimeo.com/51138699 Synthetic Heart by J-Punch http://soundcloud.com/j-punch/synthet...
EX MACHINA Bande Annonce VOST (Science Fiction - 2015)
Une superbe femme...robot ! La première intelligence artificielle est là! ★ Rejoins-nous sur Facebook ► http://facebook.com/Filmsactu ★Amateur de SF ? Ne Rate pas ÇA ➨ http://bit.ly/Science-fiction Caleb, 24 ans, est programmeur de l’une des plus importantes entreprise d’informatique au monde. Lorsqu’il gagne un concours pour passer une semaine dans un…
Deus Ex : Human Revolution - Découvrez la vérité sur Sarif Industries
Sarif Industries vous ment ! Augmentations humaines = asservissement ! Soyez humains et restez le ! Faites le bon choix : http://www.facebook.com/DeusExOfficiel
REPLICAS Official Trailer (2017) Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve Sci-Fi Movie HD
REPLICAS Official Trailer (2017) Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve Sci-Fi Movie HD SUBSCRIBE for more Movie Trailers HERE: https://goo.gl/Yr3O86 PLOT: A scientist becomes obsessed with bringing back his family members who died in a traffic accident. CAST: Keanu Reeves, Alice Eve, Thomas Middleditch Check out our specific genre movie trailers PLAYLISTS:…
TITAN Bande Annonce VF (Science Fiction, 2018)
Dans un monde où toutes les ressources sont épuisées, l’avenir de l’humanité réside dans une planète lointaine. Quelques soldats sont le seul espoir de l’atteindre, mais pour réussir il faudra choisir : évoluer ou périr … ✩ Les Films à VOIR ? Ils sont ICI ► https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL843D2ED8D80FA673 TITAN Bande Annonce…
Immortel (ad vitam)
Bande annonce Immortel (ad vitam). Critique du film sur : http://www.ascinema.ch/