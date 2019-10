Une transhumaniste a implanté des LEDs sous sa peau

View this post on Instagram

Here is just a small part of the BBC interview and overall piece on Cybernetic implants! The whole video is up on BBC, as well as their FB page. I’m really happy with how this turned out, no editing bias or feet mongering! Just well sourced information from both sides (though they did do me dirty with that camera angle and lighting 🤣) so far in just a few hours the full clip has over 660k views! If anyone is interested in the chips I sometimes post about, go to https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-49893869 to see the full 4min. Video! 🙂 . . . . . #cybernetics #cyberimplants #implant #dangerousthings #xem #xnt #xled #transhumanism #biohacker #biohacking #bioimplants #implantablemicrochip #bbc #bbcscotland #jenovarain #news