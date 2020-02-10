termes et conditions

Les présentes conditions définissent les règles et les règlements pour l’utilisation du site Web de Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle, situé à https://iatranshumanisme.com/.

En accédant à ce site, nous supposons que vous acceptez les présentes conditions générales. Ne pas continuer à utiliser Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle si vous n’êtes pas d’accord pour prendre toutes les conditions énoncées sur cette page.

The following terminology applies to these Terms and Conditions, Privacy Statement and Disclaimer Notice and all Agreements: « Client », « You » and « Your » refers to you, the person log on this website and compliant to the Company’s terms and conditions. « The Company », « Ourselves », « We », « Our » and « Us », refers to our Company. « Party », « Parties », or « Us », refers to both the Client and ourselves. All terms refer to the offer, acceptance and consideration of payment necessary to undertake the process of our assistance to the Client in the most appropriate manner for the express purpose of meeting the Client’s needs in respect of provision of the Company’s stated services, in accordance with and subject to, prevailing law of Netherlands. Any use of the above terminology or other words in the singular, plural, capitalization and/or he/she or they, are taken as interchangeable and therefore as referring to same.

These terms and conditions are the contract between you and iatranshumanisme,com (“us”, “we”, etc). By visiting or using Our Website, or signing up for our Services, you agree to be bound by them.

You are: Anyone who uses Our Website or buys any Service from us.

Under 18 years? Sorry, but we deal only with people who are legally able to enter into a binding contract. Please ask someone over 18 to buy Service on your behalf.

Please read this agreement carefully and save it. If you do not agree with it, you should leave Our Website and stop using the site or the Services immediately.

This site and the data contained in it are supplied solely for informational use on the following terms and conditions:

Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study, research, criticism or review, as would be permitted under the Indian Copyright Act 1958, no part may be reproduced or re-used for any purpose whatsoever without the written permission of iatranshumanisme.com. Users must not, whether through the use of additional software or by any other means, data mine or conduct automated searches on this site or the data contained in it. However, users may download individual listings for their own private use in the course of the normal use of this site for directory assistance purposes. All rights to the digital map data presented on this site are held by iatranshumanisme.com and its licensors. You may not reuse, export, transmit, duplicate, or publish the map data in any way (whether electronic or on paper) without the permission of iatranshumanisme.com.

Content we do not allow on iatranshumanisme.com

We do not offer customer support for free links. Unapproved sites must resubmit. Those paying the 48-hour inclusion fee can be re-reviewed free up to 5 times without re-submitting. We will tell you any problems so you can fix them and be listed fast. No porn, gambling, illegal drug or hate sites. No blatant clone sites or copyright infringing sites. No popups or redirects. No MLM schemes, payday loans or other scams. No banner farms. must have at least 60% content! No squeeze pages. No sites containing malware or control the browser (ie; preventing the back button). Your page cannot open popups or auto load full page/half page ads. We will choose the proper category if you do not. No sites that are blacklisted by Web of Trust.

Paid inclusions on iatranshumanisme receive

Custom title, description and keywords for your website are accepted. Depending on the listing you choose you will get the following. We’re obsessed with giving you the value your site deserves, raise its value and giving you traffic. Map and directions to your physical address Video link Social connect links to your social network pages One objective editorial review of your website One blog article review of 750 words with a links to your website for permanent listing Promotions of your link on iatranshumanisme’s growing, popular social media pages Guaranteed PDF backlinks and rapid indexing of these for improved page ratings for you Express review and promotions including one objective site review by our expert editorial team in your site reviews. For permanent listings, we may include a detailed review of your website on our blog [up to 750 words]

These are the agreed terms

Definitions

“Detailed Specification” means the written specification of the Work you have instructed us to do, and which we will prepare for your approval

“Content” means the textual, visual or aural content that is encountered as part of your experience on Our Website. It may include, among other things: text, images, sounds, videos and animations. It includes content Posted by you. “Intellectual Property” means intellectual property owned by us, of every sort, whether or not registered or registrable in any country, including intellectual property of kinds coming into existence after today; and including, among others, patents, trademarks, unregistered marks, designs, copyrights, software, domain names, discoveries, creations and inventions, together with all rights which are derived from those rights. “Our Website” means any website or service designed for electronic access by mobile or fixed devices which is owned or operated by us. It includes all web pages controlled by us. “Post” means place on or into Our Website any Content or material of any sort by any means. “Services” means all of the services available from Our Website, whether free or charged. “Visitor” means anyone who visits Our Website. “Products” means all of the virtual products available for purchase from Our Website, whether free or charged. “Work” means the work we may be required to do to provide the Services you have ordered.

Interpretation

In this agreement unless the context otherwise requires:

a reference to a person includes a human individual, a corporate entity and any organisation which is managed or controlled as a unit.

a reference to a person includes reference to that person’s successors, legal representatives, permitted assigns and any person to whom rights and obligations are transferred or pass as a result of a merger, division, reconstruction or other re-organisation involving that person.

in the context of permission, “may not” in connection with an action of yours, means “must not”.

the headings to the paragraphs and schedules (if any) to this agreement are inserted for convenience only and do not affect the interpretation.

any agreement by either party not to do or omit to do something includes an obligation not to allow some other person to do or omit to do that same thing.

a reference to an act or regulation includes new law of substantially the same intent as the act or regulation referred to.

this agreement is made only in the English language. If there is any conflict in meaning between the English language version of this agreement and any version or translation of this agreement in any other language, the English language version shall prevail.

Basis of Contract

We do not offer the Services in all countries. We may refuse to provide the Services if you live in a country we do not serve.

In entering into this contract you have not relied on any representation or information from any source except the definition and explanation of the Services given on Our Website.

Subject to these terms and conditions, we agree to provide to you some or all of the Services described on Our Website at the prices we charge from time to time.

Some of our Services are now or may in future, be available to you only subject to additional terms. Those terms will be set out on Our Website. You now agree that if you choose to use any such service, the relevant terms will become part of this agreement.

You acknowledge that you understand exactly what is included in the Services and you are satisfied that the Services are suitable and satisfactory for your requirements;

So far as we allow use of our Intellectual Property, we grant a licence to you, limited to the terms set out in this agreement.

Our contract with you and licence to you last for one year from the date of payment. Any continuation by us or by you after the expiry of one year is a new contract under the terms then posted on Our Website. Your continued use of our Services after that shall be deemed acceptance by you of the changed Service, system and/or terms.

You undertake to provide to us your current land address, e-mail address, telephone number as often as they are changed together with all information that we may require to enable us to fulfil our obligations under this contract.

The contract between us comes into existence only when we write to you to confirm that we agree to provide to you the Service you want. Your payment does not create a contract. If we decline to provide a Service we shall immediately return your money.

If we give you free access to a Service or feature on Our Website which is normally a charged feature, and that Service or feature is usually subject to additional contractual terms, you now agree that you will abide by those terms.

We may change this agreement and / or the way we provide the Services, at any time. If we do:

The change will take effect when we Post it on Our Website.

You agree to be bound by any changes. If you do not agree to be bound by them, you should not use Our Website or the Services.

If you make any payment for Services in the future, you will do so under the terms Posted on Our Website at that time.

Leads supplied via ‘Directorist AazzTech’ are not generated via our website. These leads are provided on a good faith basis and we cannot guarantee the quality, timeliness or integrity of the leads. You agree that factors such as your experience, sales skills and lead management techniques are beyond our control and that these factors may affect your lead conversion rates.

Your account and personal information

When you visit Our Website, you accept responsibility for any action done by any person using your name, account or password. You should take all necessary steps to ensure that the password is kept confidential and secure and should inform us immediately if you have any reason to believe that your password has become known to anyone else, or if the password is being, or is likely to be, used in an unauthorised manner.

You agree that you have provided accurate, up to date, and complete information about yourself. We are not responsible for any error made as a result of such information being inaccurate.

You agree to notify us of any changes in your information immediately it occurs. If you do not do so, we may terminate your account.

Subscription terms

Details of the cost and benefits of subscription products and services are as set out on Our Website and accordingly updated from time to time.

Payment for a subscription is for one year.

Apart from your cancellation right, termination of iatranshumanisme subscription will be regulated by this contract set out in paragraph Termination below.

We reserve the right to modify the iatranshumanisme subscription rules or system and to change the terms and conditions of this agreement at any time, without notice. Your continued use of the iatranshumanisme after such modifications shall be deemed an acceptance by you to be bound by the terms of the modified agreement. The terms that apply to you are those Posted here on Our Website on the day you subscribe to Our Website.

The price

The prices payable for Products and Services are clearly set out on Our Website.

The price charged for any Products and Services may differ from one country to another. You may not be entitled to the lowest price unless you reside in the qualifying country.

Renewal payments

Before expiry of the period, for which you have paid, we shall send you a message (15 days before) to your last known email address to tell you that your subscription and licence to use the Services is shortly to expire and to invite you to renew. An invoice for the new period will be included.

At any time before expiry of your subscription, you may use “My Account” tab on Our Website to access your personal information and change your requirements for Services or cancel renewal.

At expiry of your subscription (without renewal) expired listings after 90 days of expiration.

Other than the limitation set out above iatranshumanisme subscription is non-refundable and non-transferable.

How we handle your Content

Our privacy policy is strong and precise. It complies fully with current law.

If you Post Content to any public area of Our Website it becomes available in the public domain. We have no control who sees it or what anyone does with it.

Even if access to your text is behind a user registration it remains effectively in the public domain because someone has only to register and log in, to access it. You should therefore avoid posting unnecessary confidential information.

We need the freedom to be able to publicise our Services and your own use of them. You therefore now irrevocably grant us the right and licence to edit, copy, publish, distribute, translate and otherwise use any Content that you place on Our Website, in public domains and in any medium. You represent and warrant that you are authorised to grant all such rights.

We will use that licence only for commercial purposes of the business of Our Website and will stop using it after a commercially reasonable period of time.

You agree to waive your right to be identified as the author and your right to object to derogatory treatment of your work as provided in the Copyright Act 1968.

You now irrevocably authorise us to publish feedback, comments and ratings about your activity through Our Website, even though it may be defamatory or critical.

Posting content of any sort does not change your ownership of the copyright in it. We have no claim over it and we will not protect your rights for you.

You understand that you are personally responsible for your breach of someone else’s intellectual property rights, defamation, or any law, which may occur as a result of any Content having been Posted by you.

You accept all risk and responsibility for determining whether any Content is in the public domain and not confidential.

Please notify us of any security breach or unauthorised use of your account.

We do not solicit ideas or text for improvement of our Service, but if you do send to us material of any sort, you are deemed to have granted to us a licence to use it in the terms set out at sub paragraph five above.

Restrictions on what you may Post to Our Website

We invite you to Post Content to Our Website in several ways and for different purposes. We have to regulate your use of Our Website to protect our business and our staff, to protect other users of Our Website and to comply with the law. These provisions apply to all users of Our Website.

We do not undertake to moderate or check every item Posted, but we do protect our business vigorously. If we believe Content Posted breaches the law, we shall co-operate fully with the law enforcement authorities in whatever way we can.

You agree that you will not use or allow anyone else to use Our Website to Post Content or undertake any activity which is or may:

be unlawful, or tend to incite another person to commit a crime;

consist in commercial audio, video or music files;

be obscene, offensive, threatening, violent, malicious or defamatory;

be sexually explicit or pornographic;

be likely to deceive any person or be used to impersonate any person, or to misrepresent your identity, age or affiliation with any person;

request or collect passwords or other personal information from another user without his permission, nor Post any unnecessary personal information about yourself;

be used to sell any goods or services or for any other commercial use not intended by us, for yourself or for any other person. Examples are: sending private messages with a commercial purpose, or collecting information with the intention of passing it to a third party for his commercial use;

include anything other than words (i.e. you will not include any symbols or photographs) except for a photograph of yourself in your profile in such place as we designate;

facilitate the provision of unauthorised copies of another person’s copyright work;

link to any of the material specified in this paragraph;

Post excessive or repeated off-topic messages to any forum or group;

sending age-inappropriate communications or Content to anyone under the age of 18.

Your Posting: restricted content

In connection with the restrictions set out below, we may refuse or edit or remove a Posting which does not comply with these terms.

In addition to the restrictions set out above, a Posting must not contain:

hyperlinks, other than those specifically authorized by us;

keywords or words repeated, which are irrelevant to the Content Posted.

the name, logo or trademark of any organisation other than that of you or your client.

inaccurate, false, or misleading information.

Removal of offensive Content

For the avoidance of doubt, this paragraph is addressed to any person who comes on Our Website for any purpose.

We are under no obligation to monitor or record the activity of any Visitor or customer for any purpose, nor do we assume any responsibility to monitor or police Internet-related activities. However, we may do so without notice to you and without giving you a reason.

If you are offended by any Content, the following procedure applies:

Your claim or complaint must be submitted to us in the form available on Our Website, or contain the same information as that requested in our form. It must be sent to us by email.

we shall remove the offending Content as soon as we are reasonably able;

after we receive notice of a claim or complaint, we shall investigate so far as we alone decide;

we may re-instate the Content about which you have complained or not.

In respect of any complaint made by you or any person on your behalf, whether using our form of complaint or not, you now irrevocably grant to us a licence to publish the complaint and all ensuing correspondence and communication, without limit.

You now agree that if any complaint is made by you frivolously or vexatiously you will repay us the cost of our investigation including legal fees, if any.

Security of Our Website

If you violate Our Website we shall take legal action against you.

You now agree that you will not, and will not allow any other person to:

modify, copy, or cause damage or unintended effect to any portion of Our Website, or any software used within it.

link to our site in any way that would cause the appearance or presentation of the site to be different from what would be seen by a user who accessed the site by typing the URL into a standard browser;

download any part of Our Website, without our express written consent;

collect or use any product or service listings, descriptions, or prices;

collect or use any information obtained from or about Our Website or the Content except as intended by this agreement;

aggregate, copy or duplicate in any manner any of the Content or information available from Our Website, other than as permitted by this agreement or as is reasonably necessary for your use of the Services;

share with a third party any login credentials to Our Website;

Despite the above terms, we now grant a licence to you to:

create a hyperlink to Our Website for the purpose of promoting an interest common to both of us. You can do this without specific permission. This licence is conditional upon your not portraying us or any product or service in a false, misleading, derogatory, or otherwise offensive manner. You may not use any logo or other proprietary graphic or trademark of ours as part of the link without our express written consent.

you may copy the text of any page for your personal use in connection with the purpose of Our Website or a Service we provide.

Storage of data

We may, from time to time, set a limit on the number of messages you may send, store, or receive through the Service. We may delete messages in excess of that limit. We shall give you notice of any change to your limit, except in an emergency.

We assume no responsibility for the deletion or failure to store or deliver email or other messages.

You accept that we cannot be liable to you for any such deletion or failure to deliver to you.

We maintain reasonable procedures for general backup of data for our own purposes but we give no warranty that your data will be saved or backed up in any particular circumstances unless we have made specific contractual arrangements with you in writing.

Termination

This agreement terminates on the expiry of your subscription.

You may terminate this agreement at any time, for any reason, with immediate effect. You may terminate the agreement either by sending notice to us by post or email, or by completing the form on Our Website and submitting it. We reserve the right to check the validity of any request to terminate your subscription.

We may terminate this agreement at any time, for any reason, with immediate effect by sending you notice to that effect by email.

Termination by either party shall have the following effects:

your right to use the Services immediately ceases;

we are under no obligation to forward any unread or unsent messages to you or any third party;

In the event of such termination by us, we will within seven days refund to you the balance of your subscription outstanding for any Service, pro rata with time not elapsed;

There shall be no re-imbursement or credit if the Service is terminated due to your violation of the terms of this agreement.

We retain the right, at our sole discretion, to terminate any and all parts of the Services provided to you, without refunding to you any fees paid if we decide in our absolute discretion that you have failed to comply with any of the terms of this agreement.

Interruption to Services

If it is necessary for us to interrupt the Services, we will give you reasonable notice where this is possible and when we judge the down time is such as to justify telling you.

You acknowledge that the Services may also be interrupted for many reasons beyond our control.

You agree that we are not liable to you for any loss, foreseeable or not, arising from any interruption to the Services.

Cookies

We employ the use of cookies. By accessing Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle, you agreed to use cookies in agreement with the Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle’s Privacy Policy.

Most interactive websites use cookies to let us retrieve the user’s details for each visit. Cookies are used by our website to enable the functionality of certain areas to make it easier for people visiting our website. Some of our affiliate/advertising partners may also use cookies.

License

Unless otherwise stated, Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle and/or its licensors own the intellectual property rights for all material on Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle. All intellectual property rights are reserved. You may access this from Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle for your own personal use subjected to restrictions set in these terms and conditions.

You must not:

Republish material from Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle

Sell, rent or sub-license material from Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle

Reproduce, duplicate or copy material from Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle

Redistribute content from Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle

This Agreement shall begin on the date hereof.

Parts of this website offer an opportunity for users to post and exchange opinions and information in certain areas of the website. Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle does not filter, edit, publish or review Comments prior to their presence on the website. Comments do not reflect the views and opinions of Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle,its agents and/or affiliates. Comments reflect the views and opinions of the person who post their views and opinions. To the extent permitted by applicable laws, Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle shall not be liable for the Comments or for any liability, damages or expenses caused and/or suffered as a result of any use of and/or posting of and/or appearance of the Comments on this website.

Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle reserves the right to monitor all Comments and to remove any Comments which can be considered inappropriate, offensive or causes breach of these Terms and Conditions.

You warrant and represent that:

You are entitled to post the Comments on our website and have all necessary licenses and consents to do so;

The Comments do not invade any intellectual property right, including without limitation copyright, patent or trademark of any third party;

The Comments do not contain any defamatory, libelous, offensive, indecent or otherwise unlawful material which is an invasion of privacy

The Comments will not be used to solicit or promote business or custom or present commercial activities or unlawful activity.

You hereby grant Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle a non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, edit and authorize others to use, reproduce and edit any of your Comments in any and all forms, formats or media.

Hyperlinking to our Content

The following organizations may link to our Website without prior written approval:

Government agencies;

Search engines;

News organizations;

Online directory distributors may link to our Website in the same manner as they hyperlink to the Websites of other listed businesses; and

System wide Accredited Businesses except soliciting non-profit organizations, charity shopping malls, and charity fundraising groups which may not hyperlink to our Web site.

These organizations may link to our home page, to publications or to other Website information so long as the link: (a) is not in any way deceptive; (b) does not falsely imply sponsorship, endorsement or approval of the linking party and its products and/or services; and (c) fits within the context of the linking party’s site.

We may consider and approve other link requests from the following types of organizations:

commonly-known consumer and/or business information sources;

dot.com community sites;

associations or other groups representing charities;

online directory distributors;

internet portals;

accounting, law and consulting firms; and

educational institutions and trade associations.

We will approve link requests from these organizations if we decide that: (a) the link would not make us look unfavorably to ourselves or to our accredited businesses; (b) the organization does not have any negative records with us; (c) the benefit to us from the visibility of the hyperlink compensates the absence of Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle; and (d) the link is in the context of general resource information.

These organizations may link to our home page so long as the link: (a) is not in any way deceptive; (b) does not falsely imply sponsorship, endorsement or approval of the linking party and its products or services; and (c) fits within the context of the linking party’s site.

If you are one of the organizations listed in paragraph 2 above and are interested in linking to our website, you must inform us by sending an e-mail to Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle. Please include your name, your organization name, contact information as well as the URL of your site, a list of any URLs from which you intend to link to our Website, and a list of the URLs on our site to which you would like to link. Wait 2-3 weeks for a response.

Approved organizations may hyperlink to our Website as follows:

By use of our corporate name; or

By use of the uniform resource locator being linked to; or

By use of any other description of our Website being linked to that makes sense within the context and format of content on the linking party’s site.

No use of Transhumanisme et Intelligence Artificielle’s logo or other artwork will be allowed for linking absent a trademark license agreement.

iFrames

Without prior approval and written permission, you may not create frames around our Webpages that alter in any way the visual presentation or appearance of our Website.

Content Liability

We shall not be hold responsible for any content that appears on your Website. You agree to protect and defend us against all claims that is rising on your Website. No link(s) should appear on any Website that may be interpreted as libelous, obscene or criminal, or which infringes, otherwise violates, or advocates the infringement or other violation of, any third party rights.

Reservation of Rights

We reserve the right to request that you remove all links or any particular link to our Website. You approve to immediately remove all links to our Website upon request. We also reserve the right to amen these terms and conditions and it’s linking policy at any time. By continuously linking to our Website, you agree to be bound to and follow these linking terms and conditions.

Removal of links from our website

If you find any link on our Website that is offensive for any reason, you are free to contact and inform us any moment. We will consider requests to remove links but we are not obligated to or so or to respond to you directly.

We do not ensure that the information on this website is correct, we do not warrant its completeness or accuracy; nor do we promise to ensure that the website remains available or that the material on the website is kept up to date.

Disclaimer

To the maximum extent permitted by applicable law, we exclude all representations, warranties and conditions relating to our website and the use of this website. Nothing in this disclaimer will:

limit or exclude our or your liability for death or personal injury;

limit or exclude our or your liability for fraud or fraudulent misrepresentation;

limit any of our or your liabilities in any way that is not permitted under applicable law; or

exclude any of our or your liabilities that may not be excluded under applicable law.

The limitations and prohibitions of liability set in this Section and elsewhere in this disclaimer: (a) are subject to the preceding paragraph; and (b) govern all liabilities arising under the disclaimer, including liabilities arising in contract, in tort and for breach of statutory duty.

As long as the website and the information and services on the website are provided free of charge, we will not be liable for any loss or damage of any nature.

This web site may contains advertisements and information provided by third parties. There may be technical inaccuracies, typographical or other errors, programming bugs or computer viruses in this web site or its contents.

iatranshumanisme.com and it’s contractors make no representations about the accuracy or suitability of the information or links provided on this web site.

The information is provided ‘as is’, without express or implied warranty. You use the information and links at your own risk. iatranshumanisme.com takes no responsibility for the content of Internet sites that link from iatranshumanisme.com. Except as set out below, iatranshumanisme.com and it’s contractors exclude all:

warranties whether express, implied, statutory or otherwise, relating in any way to this web site or your use of this web site; and liability (including for negligence) to you or anyone else in respect of any loss or damage (including special, indirect or consequential loss or damage such as loss of revenue, unavailability of systems or loss of data) arising from or in connection with any use of the information on or access through this web site for any reason whatsoever (including negligence).

Là où une loi implique un terme dans votre utilisation ou tout arrangement découlant de l’accès à des ce site Web et que la loi interdit l’ exclusion de ce terme, alors que ce terme est inclus. Si et dans la mesure permise par la loi, cependant, iatranshumanisme.com et il est la responsabilité des entrepreneurs pour toute violation de ce terme est limitée à la réalimentation des services .

sites tiers

Liens vers un site tiers sont fournis pour votre commodité. iatranshumanisme et les entrepreneurs de il ne sont pas responsables et ne font aucune déclaration concernant l’état et le contenu de la ou des produits offerts sur le site tiers.

Le lien n’indique pas, expressément ou implicitement, que iatranshumanisme.com ou il est des entrepreneurs endossent le site ou les produits ou services qui y sont offerts.

Vous accédez au site et l’utilisation des produits ou services à vos propres risques.

Intimité

Pour nos conditions de confidentialité s’il vous plaît vérifier ici .